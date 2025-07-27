Rockies Reach New Lows After Giving Up Run to Orioles in Most Humiliating Fashion
The Colorado Rockies aren't the most talented team in MLB, but it's the self-inflicted wounds that truly separate this team from the rest of the league's bottom feeders.
A prime example of that could be seen Sunday, late into the Rockies' 5–1 loss to the Orioles at Camden Yards in Baltimore. Jaden Hill was on the mound in the eighth inning with a runner on second base when a pitch got away from him and reached the backstop.
Hill was frustrated with his lack of control and lost focus on the game while catcher Austin Nola corralled the wild pitch. Amid his frustrations, Hill failed to pay attention to Gunnar Henderson who had moved over to third base on the wild pitch, and he didn't notice the Orioles' shortstop break for home plate until it was too late.
Because of Hill's lack of focus and effort, Henderson was able to score from second on the passed ball in what was truly a humbling and embarrassing display from Colorado.
It's moments like those that perfectly sum up what has led the Rockies to a 27-78 record and one of the worst seasons in recent memory.