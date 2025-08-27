Rockies vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 27
The Houston Astros lost outright as -349 favorites against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night, but they’ll look to get back on track on Wednesday as -311 favorites in Game 2.
Framber Valdez (3.32 ERA) is on the mound for Houston, which currently holds a 1.5-game lead in the AL West over the Seattle Mariners. If the Astros fail to win the division, it’s possible they could fall as far as the No. 3 wild card spot since they have the same record as the current No. 2 wild card – the New York Yankees.
Colorado will counter with youngster Chase Dollander (6.91 ERA), who has struggled so far in the 2025 season. Can the Rockies inch closer to 40 wins before they pick up their 100th loss? Colorado enters this matchup at a dreadful 38-94 this season.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Game 2 of this early-week series.
Rockies vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (+118)
- Astros -1.5 (-143)
Moneyline
- Rockies: +244
- Astros: -311
Total
- 7.5 (Over -119/Under -102)
Rockies vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Colorado: Chase Dollander (2-10, 6.91 ERA)
- Houston: Framber Valdez (11-7, 3.32 ERA)
Rockies vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 27
- Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Daikin Park
- How to Watch (TV): SCHN, COLR
- Rockies record: 38-94
- Astros record: 72-60
Rockies vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets
Astros Best MLB Prop Bet
- Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+255)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run props – Daily Dinger – why Alvarez is worth a look on Aug. 27:
Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez returned to action on Tuesday night after a lengthy absence on the injured list, working two walks in a loss to the Colorado Rockies.
Alvarez has three homers in the 2025 season despite playing in a limited number of games, but I love his matchup on Wednesday night against Rockies right-hander Chase Dollander.
This season, Dollander has given up 16 home runs in 18 appearances while posting a 6.91 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP..
Alvarez is one of the best power-hitting left-handed bats in the game, and I don’t think it’ll be long before he returns to his usual form. He’s worth a look in this matchup against the worst pitching staff in MLB.
Rockies vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
Houston shockingly lost on Tuesday with ace Hunter Brown on the mound, and I’m not sold on laying this massive price with Houston the run line on Wednesday.
Instead, I’m looking to the total as Dollander (6.91 ERA) has struggled mightily in the 2025 season, leading the Rockies to a 5-13 record in his starts while allowing four or more runs in nine of those outings.
Usually, I’d trust Valdez to lead Houston to a win, but the lefty has failed to do that in five straight starts, posting a 7.33 ERA in four starts in the month of August. He’s allowed at least four runs in each of those games.
These teams combined for seven runs in the series opener, but that was with Houston picking up just one run against Tanner Gordon, who entered the start with a 7.11 ERA.
I expect a bounce-back showing from the Astros to help push this total over 7.5 tonight.
Pick: OVER 7.5 (-119 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.