Manny Machado Doesn't Hold Back Discussing San Diego Padres' Sleepy Offseason
It's no secret that the San Diego Padres' roster has taken quite a few blows this offseason.
Not one to mince words, Manny Machado made a decision not to dance around that fact.
During his press conference at Padres Fan Fest on Saturday, Machado was asked about what it was like watching from the sidelines this winter. The 32-year-old third baseman made it abundantly clear that he wasn't satisfied with the front office's output thus far.
"At the end of the day, we gotta look at the guys that we have in here," Machado said. "Are we disappointed we haven't made any moves? Yeah. As a team, we kinda look up there and you're a little disappointed that we let some of the guys that were (part of the) core group here kind of go elsewhere. But at the end of the day, we can't control that, right?"
The Padres were one of the three finalists for Japanese free agent pitcher Roki Sasaki, until he picked the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Diego lost All-Star closer Tanner Scott in free agency soon after – also to the Dodgers – while All-Star outfielder Jurickson Profar signed with the Atlanta Braves.
Veteran catcher Kyle Higashioka, left-handed pitcher Martín Pérez and Gold Glove infielder Ha-Seong Kim all departed as well.
The Padres were one win away from reaching the NLCS last October, leading the Dodgers 2-1 in the NLDS. Just over three months later, Los Angeles has another Commissioner's Trophy on its shelf and San Diego is reportedly looking to shed even more talent to keep its payroll down.
Still, Machado assured fans that the Padres will be fighting to return to that spot regardless of who's suiting up for the team.
"We're gonna go and get ready for a long season," Machado said. "That won't change, our goal is still our goal and our goal is to win a championship and win the World Series. So come Spring Training time, with the guys that we have in that clubhouse, we're gonna go out there and we're gonna battle."
Machado and the rest of San Diego's position players will report to Spring Training down in Arizona on Feb. 17.
Related MLB Stories
- METS EYING CEASE: If the Padres do decide they are willing to trade ace Dylan Cease before Spring Training gets underway, he could wind up in Queens. CLICK HERE
- KIM LANDS IN TAMPA: Infielder Ha-Seong Kim may not be ready for Opening Day, but he will be suiting up for the Rays once he returns to full health. CLICK HERE
- TAVERAS DRAWING INTEREST: With the Rangers right up against the luxury tax threshold, teams have reportedly called them to see if outfielder Leody Taveras is available. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.