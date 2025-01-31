New York Mets Reportedly Trying to Trade For Ace Pitcher Dylan Cease
According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the New York Mets are pursuing right-hander Dylan Cease in a trade.
The Mets showed they don’t like long-term deals for pitchers when they didn’t pursue Max Fried or Corbin Burnes, but they’ve been trying for Padres rental ace Dylan Cease (and presumably would also consider rotation mate Michael King).
The Padres are in a tough spot. After making the National League Division Series last season, they don't need to trade Cease. They absolutely could look to make another run with him and then accept a compensatory pick if Cease leaves next offseason in free agency. However, if they want to trim payroll and re-stock the farm system, a trade of Cease could be appealing.
The Mets could use Cease if they want to continue to contend with the Braves and Phillies in the National League East, and if they want to fully battle the Los Angeles Dodgers again for the NL pennant.
The 29-year-old Cease went 14-11 last season, making 33 starts for the Padres. He pitched to a 3.47 ERA, striking out 224 batters in 189.1 innings.
A six-year veteran of the Chicago White Sox and Padres, he's 57-46 lifetime with a 3.75 ERA. He is one of the best strikeout artists in the game, and he's also among the most durable pitchers. He has made 32 starts or more in each of the last four seasons.
Spring training begins in just over two weeks from now, with Opening Day coming on March 27.
