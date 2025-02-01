Texas Rangers Could Trade Outfielder Leody Taveras to Avoid Entering Luxury Tax
The Texas Rangers and owner Ray Davis have made it clear that they want to avoid going into the luxury tax in 2025.
As it stands, FanGraphs is estimating the Rangers' Opening Day financial obligations at $235 million. The competitive balance tax threshold is set at $241 million, which doesn't give the front office much breathing room to work with over the course of the season.
After already paying the luxury tax in both 2023 and 2024, doing so again in 2025 would be even more punishing. So in order to successfully dip under the threshold and avoid third-time repeater penalties, Texas may have to move off of some of its more established players.
The Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant reported Friday that the Rangers have received calls from other teams looking to trade for outfielder Leody Taveras. It remains to be seen if the interest in a deal is mutual, or if Texas has shut down those calls.
In 151 games last season, Taveras hit .229 with 12 home runs, 44 RBI, 23 stolen bases, a .641 OPS, -10 defensive runs saved and a 0.5 WAR. The year before, though, Taveras hit .266 with 14 home runs, 67 RBI, 14 stolen bases, a .733 OPS, three defensive runs saved and a 2.6 WAR.
Taveras played every inning of every game during the Rangers' 2023 World Series run. He hit .321 with a .993 OPS through Game 4 of the ALCS, only to hit .035 with a .160 OPS from then through the end of the Fall Classic.
For his career, the 26-year-old center fielder is a .240 hitter with a .664 OPS. He has averaged 13 home runs, 55 RBI, 23 stolen bases, one defensive run saved and a 1.7 WAR per 162 games since making his MLB debut with the Rangers in 2020.
In his second year of arbitration eligibility his winter, Taveras and the Rangers settled on a $4.75 million salary for 2025 – up from $2.6 million in 2024. He is under team control for three more seasons, including this one.
Getting Taveras' money off the books wouldn't be the be-all, end-all, but he certainly could be viewed as expendable.
The Rangers signed Joc Pederson to a two-year deal back in December. While he will primarily serve as Texas' designated hitter, the veteran can log time in the corner outfield spots.
A healthy Evan Carter is expected to shift into center field, with Wyatt Langford coming off a breakout rookie season in left and All-Star slugger Adolis García still in place in right. If Carter can perform as he did down the stretch in 2023, it will be difficult to pull his bat out of the lineup.
That leaves Taveras as the Rangers' fourth outfielder, so sending him away could be worth it if it gives them sufficient space to make other moves around the margins. At the same time, García is coming off the worst year of his career and Carter underwent offseason back surgery, so moving off a familiar rotational piece may be easier said than done.
If the Rangers want to hold onto Taveras, they could instead look to trade starting pitchers Tyler Mahle or Jon Gray. The former is set to make $16.5 million in 2025, while the latter is on the books for $13 million.
