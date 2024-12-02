Ryan McMahon Could Get Traded By Colorado Rockies This Winter, Per MLB Insider
Third baseman Ryan McMahon is one of very few proven veterans in the Colorado Rockies lineup, but his time in Denver may be limited nonetheless.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand compiled a list of potential trade candidates for each team on Sunday, and McMahon was his pick for the Rockies.
After noting that starting pitcher Cal Quantrill and second baseman Brendan Rodgers would have been prime trade options had they not gotten non-tendered last month, Feinsand pointed out that Colorado has been receiving calls about McMahon for quite some time. The front office hasn't pulled the trigger on any deals yet, but a team desperate for a controllable third baseman could change that with one offer.
McMahon is under contract for $44 million over the next three seasons – $12 million in 2025, then $16 million in 2026 and 2027.
The soon-to-be 30-year-old has spent his entire professional career in the Rockies' organization, dating all the way back to the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He made his big league debut in 2017, and after Nolan Arenado got traded to the St. Louis Cardinals, McMahon took over as Colorado's full-time third baseman.
Excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, McMahon has hit at least 20 home runs in each of the last five full seasons. He is averaging 22 homers, 27 doubles, 74 RBI, five stolen bases, 13 defensive runs saved and a 2.7 WAR per 162 games in his career, batting .243 with a .746 OPS along the way.
McMahon was named an All-Star for the first time in 2024, batting .242 with 20 home runs, 28 doubles, 65 RBI, four stolen bases, a .722 OPS and a 2.5 WAR across 153 games of action. He was hitting .281 with an .840 OPS through June 25, but he hit just .200 with a .596 OPS from that point forward.
If teams are sold on McMahon recreating the offensive production he put out in the first half of 2024, it is very likely that the Rockies' phones keep ringing with offers. McMahon's defense could make him a worthy target in spite of his inconsistent bat, considering he has been named a Gold Glove finalist four years in a row.
Again, though, it may take a pretty sizable package to convince Colorado to move off of their most established position player ahead of the 2025 season.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.