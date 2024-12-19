Andres Gimenez Gives Awesome Quote About Joining Toronto Blue Jays After Recent Trade
New Toronto Blue Jays infielder Andres Gimenez seems very happy to be with the Jays following a trade earlier this offseason from the Cleveland Guardians.
Gimenez had the following to say:
"Toronto has always been one of my favorite places to play. I love the city. I love the colors of the team. I'm very excited to be here in Canada."
Thus far, Gimenez represents the biggest move the Jays offseason after they fell short on acquiring both Juan Soto and Cody Bellinger. Add those failures to not landing Shohei Ohtani last year and it was starting to feel like no one wants to be in Toronto, so it's good to hear that Gimenez is excited to join the organization.
Just 26 years old, Gimenez is known as one of the best defensive second basemen in all of baseball. He's a three-time Gold Glover who has also taken home a Platinum Glove for his work at the keystone.
Gimenez has spent five years in the big leagues with the New York Mets and Guardians, helping Cleveland to the ALCS this past season. He was an All-Star in 2022, hitting 17 homers to go along with 69 RBI. He turned in a 7.4 WAR season that year and has produced a 4.0 WAR or above in each of the last three years.
Lifetime, he's a .261 hitter with 49 homers and 99 steals. He should be someone that can hit at the top of the order in front of sluggers Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.
