Fastball

Anonymous General Manager Believes Toronto Blue Jays Will Trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Toronto Blue Jays have made it clear they do not intend on trading away All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but one executive believes the team will reverse course when contract negotiations break down.

Sam Connon

Sep 20, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) prepares for the start of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.
Sep 20, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) prepares for the start of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
In this story:

While the Toronto Blue Jays appear to be dead set on keeping Vladimir Guerrero Jr. around for the long haul, not everyone is confident that the slugger will be north of the border by the time next season gets underway.

Guerrero is currently the face of the Blue Jays, with the 25-year-old first baseman making a fourth consecutive All-Star appearance this summer. No one in Toronto's front office has spoken publicly about wanting to move off of Guerrero, even though he is slated to hit free agency after next season.

However, The Athletic's Jim Bowden spoke to one National League general manager who thinks the club will reverse when they realize they will not be able to sign Guerrero to a long-term extension.

This anonymous executive believes the Blue Jays will start getting calls for Guerrero once free agents Pete Alonso and Christian Walker sign elsewhere. Considering the Blue Jays' farm system is one of the lowest-rated in baseball, this general manager thinks they can be persuaded into accepting a "franchise-changing" offer.

Spotrac currently has Guerrero's market value at $260 million over 10 years. As of 2024, the largest contract in Blue Jays history belongs to George Springer, who is two-third of the way through his six-year, $150 million deal.

Based on his production over the past few years, Guerrero would seemingly be worth that massive price tag, but it remains to be seen if the Blue Jays are truly willing to pay it.

Guerrero hit .323 with 30 home runs, 103 RBI, a .940 OPS and a 6.2 WAR in 2024.

Since the start of the 2020 season, Guerrero has missed a total of 12 games. He is a .288 hitter for his career, averaging 32 home runs, 100 RBI and a 4.3 WAR per 162 games.

Guerrero is one of MLB's brightest young stars, which would make him an ideal trade target for any team looking to take the next step. The longer the Blue Jays wait on trading or extending Guerrero, though, the more his value could drop.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon
SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/News