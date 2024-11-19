Another Trio of Former Toronto Blue Jays Players Appear on Hall of Fame Ballot
On Monday, we saw that former Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin is now included on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.
It's the first appearance on the ballot for Martin, who is a Canada native and helped Toronto the ALCS in 2015 and 2016.
However, Martin isn't the only former Blue Jay to appear on the ballot. Outfielder Curtis Granderson, pitcher Mark Buehrle and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki all spent time in Toronto as well.
Buehrle, most known for his work with the Chicago White Sox, spent three years in Toronto from 2013-2015. He was part of that 2015 team that went to the ALCS, going 40-28 over three seasons. Remarkably durable he made 33, 32 and 32 starts in his three years. He also made the All-Star Game in 2014 and won double-digit games in each year. He retired after the 2015 season, making Toronto his last stop.
Granderson bounced around over a 16-year career but is most known for his time with the Detroit Tigers. A three-time All-Star, Granderson played 104 games for the Blue Jays in the 2018 season. He hit just .245 with Toronto, which was lower than his career. 249 average. He hit 344 career home runs.
Tulowitzki is also making his first appearance on the ballot. A star with the Colorado Rockies, he earned five All-Star nods and two Gold Gloves. He spent two-plus years with Toronto from 2015-2017, also playing the 2015 and 2016 ALCS. He hit .250 during his time with the Blue Jays, popping 36 home runs.
