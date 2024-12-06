Arizona Diamondbacks Likely to Move Former Top Prospect Drey Jameson to Bullpen
The Arizona Diamondbacks are flush with starting pitching heading into 2025, meaning they may have to get creative with how they utilize their numerous arms.
Even if the front office manages to trade away Jordan Montgomery and his $22.5 million salary, they still have five viable starters on the books: Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, Eduardo Rodriguez, Brandon Pfaadt and Ryne Nelson. That doesn't even include top prospects Yilber Diaz, Cristian Mena or Blake Walston, let alone 25-year-old Slade Cecconi or 27-year-old Tommy Henry.
That leaves 27-year-old right-hander Drey Jameson without a clear path back to the rotation as he continues to recover from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in September 2023. As a result, MLB.com's Steve Gilbert reported this week that Jameson is being looked at as a reliever for the time being.
Jameson, who is expected to be ready to go by Spring Training, will have gone over 19 months without throwing in a game by the time pitchers and catchers report. Pushing a starter's load upon the righty in 2025 feels like a stretch, while easing him back into things could lead to a smoother return.
The Diamondbacks had already been testing Jameson out in the bullpen before he went down midway through 2023. After he made four starts in September 2022 and three more in April 2023, Jameson's next nine big league outings all came in relief.
Jameson proveeded to go 1-0 with a 2.61 ERA, 1.258 WHIP and a hold between May 29 and June 29, right in the leadup to his elbow injury. And while 58 of Jameson's 60 career appearances in the minors have come as a starter, he owns a 5.34 ERA and 1.396 WHIP from Low-A all the way up to Triple-A.
Arizona selected Jameson in the first round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Ball State, and he was ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the club's farm system by the start of 2022. In his seven MLB starts, Jameson boasts a 2.45 ERA, 1.303 WHIP and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
The Diamondbacks' bullpen already boasts Justin Martinez, A.J. Puk, Kevin Ginkel, Ryan Thompson, Joe Mantiply and Bryce Jarvis. Their relievers ranked No. 26 in MLB with a 4.41 ERA in 2024, but all six of those pitchers had ERAs under 4.00.
