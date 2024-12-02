Fastball

Arizona Diamondbacks Reportedly Interested in Re-Signing Veteran Joc Pederson

Joc Pederson could draw interest from the Tampa Bay Rays and Texas Rangers this winter, but the Arizona Diamondbacks want to bring back the former All-Star after a successful 2024.

Aug 21, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Joc Pederson (3) is greeted in the dugout by teammates after scoring against the Miami Marlins in the seventh inning at loanDepot Park. / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
The Arizona Diamondbacks want to re-sign outfielder/designated hitter Joc Pederson, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Pederson signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract with the D-Backs last winter. He had a $14 million mutual option for 2025, but he declined his end of it and collected a $3 million buyout instead.

By that measure, Pederson will need to net a salary of at least $11 million to avoid coming out in the red for 2025. He could also be looking for a multi-year deal, considering he has hit free agency five offseasons in a row now.

MLB Trade Rumors predicted that Pederson would earn a two-year, $24 million contract, while Spotrac calculated his market value to be $29.4 million over two seasons. The 32-year-old has already racked up $57.2 million in career earnings.

Pederson hit .275 with 23 home runs, 64 RBI, seven stolen bases, a .908 OPS and a 2.7 WAR in 2024. It marked his sixth time clearing 20 homers since he was named an All-Star as a rookie with the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2015.

After a seven-year stint in Los Angeles to open his career, Pederson hopped around from the Chicago Cubs to the Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants before landing in Phoenix this past season. For his career, Pederson is a .241 hitter with an .811 OPS, averaging 27 home runs, 70 RBI and a 1.9 WAR per 162 games.

Rosenthal singled out a couple of other potential suitors for Pederson, including the Tampa Bay Rays. However, Rosenthal noted that the Rays could have a tough time drawing free agents to Tampa Bay considering they will be playing home games at an outdoor Spring Training facility in 2025.

The Texas Rangers were also pegged as a possible fit for Pederson. The Rangers ranked 26th in MLB with a .683 OPS against right-handed pitchers in 2024, while Pederson had a .923 OPS against righties.

