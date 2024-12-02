Ken Rosenthal Paints Bad Picture When it Comes to Tampa Bay Rays Offseason
The Tampa Bay Rays are in a very precarious spot this offseason.
In the short-term, the Rays know they will spend the 2025 season playing at George M. Steinbrenner Field, the Single-A home of the New York Yankees. This is because Tropicana Field, the home of the Rays, has been left unplayable because of damage sustained from Hurricane Milton back in October.
In the long-term, the Rays don't know where they will be playing either, as the organization and local government are engaged in a game of chicken over the Rays plans for a new ballpark. The Rays could potentially relocate if they don't get a deal to their liking, something they've already mentioned as a possibility.
Given both of these issues, the Rays may have a tough time navigating this offseason from a roster standpoint. Will any players want to sign in Tampa not knowing what the future holds?
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic affirmed these concerns in a Monday morning column as well:
The Diamondbacks want (Joc) Pederson back. The Tampa Bay Rays also could use him, though it’s doubtful any free agent with options will choose to play at a minor-league ballpark in the summer Florida heat.
If players pass on the Rays, and the Athletics, who are also playing in a minor league ballpark next season, that would be an unfortunate break for the two organizations.
The Rays went 80-82 this past season, missing the playoffs, but they are generally well-regarded because of how they are run. Even without marquee signings, they should be competitive, but they may have to get more creative on the trade market to fill out their roster.
