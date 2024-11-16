Fastball

Arizona Diamondbacks Sign Connor Kaiser, Aramis Garcia to Minor League Contracts

Aramis Garcia and Connor Kaiser spent 2024 in the Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies' organizations, respectively, before electing to join the Arizona Diamondbacks for 2025.

Sep 11, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher Aramis Garcia (41) throws to first base for an out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed infielder Connor Kaiser and catcher Aramis Garcia to minor league contracts, Triple-A Reno announced Friday night.

Garcia is set to turn 32 years old in January, while Kaiser is gearing up for his 28th birthday next week.

Both players have been invited to the Diamondbacks' big league Spring Training camp as part of their respective deals.

Garcia has 119 games of MLB experience under his belt, dating back to his big league debut with the San Francisco Giants in 2018. That year, Garcia hit .286 with four home runs, nine RBI, an .800 OPS and a 0.2 WAR.

The backstop has yet to achieve that level of success in the majors in the six seasons since, though. Across 100 games with the Giants, Oakland Athletics, Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies between 2019 and 2024, Garcia hit .192 with six home runs, 16 RBI, a .514 OPS and a -1.6 WAR.

Garcia appeared in three games for the Phillies this September, earning his first big league starts since July 2022. He did not reach base safely in any of his seven plate appearances.

In 76 games at the Triple-A level in 2024, Garcia hit .159 with eight home runs, 25 RBI and a .495 OPS. He is a .246 hitter with a .724 OPS in his minor league career.

As for Kaiser, his only major league experience came in 2023. He appeared in three games for the Colorado Rockies, going 0-for-4 at the plate.

The former Pittsburgh Pirates draft pick has appeared in 90 games for Triple-A Albuquerque in each of the past two seasons. After batting .238 with nine home runs, 39 RBI, 16 stolen bases, and a .757 OPS in 2023, Kaiser hit .222 with six home runs, 28 RBI, five stolen bases and a .682 OPS in 2024.

With Kevin Newman leaving to join the Los Angeles Angels via free agency, it makes sense why the Diamondbacks would be looking to add organizational depth in the infield. Either Jose Herrera or Adrian Del Castillo will be Gabriel Moreno's backup come Opening Day, but it never hurts to have a veteran like Garcia ready to call up from the minors on short notice.

