Los Angeles Angels Set to Sign Veteran Infielder Kevin Newman, Per Reports
The Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a deal with veteran infielder Kevin Newman, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Thursday morning.
According to Heyman, Newman will be signing a one-year contract with a club option for 2026. The Athletic's Will Sammon and Sam Blum were first to report that a deal was close.
Newman, 31, spent this past season as a utility man for the Arizona Diamondbacks. It makes since that Los Angeles was in the market for a dynamic infield defender, considering shortstop Zach Neto may miss the start of 2025 after undergoing shoulder surgery last week.
In 111 games this year, Newman hit .278 with three home runs, 28 RBI, eight stolen bases, a .686 OPS and a 2.2 WAR. Newman only struck out 48 times, all while racking up six defensive runs saved at second base and four at shortstop.
Newman got his start with the Pittsburgh Pirates back in 2018, and he showed plenty of promise when he hit .308 with 12 home runs, 64 RBI, 16 stolen bases, an .800 OPS and a 3.0 WAR in 2019. His production tailed off from there, though, even though he remained a near-everyday player in Pittsburgh's lineup in 2020 and 2021.
The Pirates traded Newman to the Cincinnati Reds after the 2022 season, and he had multiple injured list stints in 2023 due to gastritis and a left oblique strain. After putting up a -0.4 WAR that year, the Reds let Newman go.
Arizona used Newman at five different positions in 2024, although he only logged one start in the final three weeks of the season. The Diamondbacks lost hold of their NL Wild Card spot during that stretch, costing Newman his first taste of postseason action.
Newman can play every infield position, which could prove valuable to the Angels even once Neto returns. Second baseman Luis Rengifo and third baseman Anthony Rendon both struggled with injuries in 2024, so Newman can fill in for them if needed in 2025.
The Angels have been MLB's most active team so far this offseason, with the addition of Newman coming in the wake of several other significant moves. Los Angeles traded for designated hitter Jorge Soler in October and has since signed Newman, starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and catcher Travis d'Arnaud.
