Athletics Continue Spending Spree, Sign Longtime Texas Rangers Reliever José Leclerc
The Athletics have signed relief pitcher José Leclerc to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.
According to FanSided's Robert Murray, Leclerc will carry a $10 million salary in 2025.
Leclerc, 31, is the latest blockbuster addition the A's have made this winter, immediately following their departure from Oakland. They signed starting pitcher Luis Severino to the largest contract in franchise history back in December, traded for Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs shortly after, then gave designated hitter Brent Rooker a $60 million extension to avoid arbitration.
The Athletics opened the offseason at risk of receiving a grievance from the MLB Players' Association for their low payrolls in recent years, likely sparking their recent spending spree. Regardless, that pressure has resulted in more talent joining the roster as they prepare for a three-year stay in Sacramento.
Leclerc is already fairly familiar with the A's, having spent his entire career with one of their AL West rivals.
The righty signed with the Texas Rangers all the way back in 2010, eventually making his MLB debut in 2016. Through his first three big league campaigns, Leclerc put up a 2.51 ERA, 1.149 WHIP, 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, 14 saves, 25 holds and a 3.7 WAR across 118 appearances.
Leclerc saw his efficiency dip in 2019, but he still took the mound 70 times that year. However, Leclerc made just two appearances in the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, then he missed all of 2021 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Upon returning to MLB action in June 2022, Leclerc seemingly had his juice back. From then through the end of the 2023 regular season, Leclerc posted a 2.75 ERA, 1.137 WHIP, 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings, 11 saves, 12 holds and a 2.3 WAR in 96 games.
Leclerc saw action in 13 playoff games in 2023, going 1-1 with a 3.29 ERA, 1.098 WHIP, 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, four saves and a hold. In the process, he helped lift the Rangers to their first-ever World Series championship that fall.
This past season marked a dropoff for Leclerc, who went 6-5 with a 4.32 ERA, 1.320 WHIP, 12.0 strikeouts per nine innings, one save, 13 holds and a 0.0 WAR across 64 games. Texas let the veteran hit free agency, opening the door for him to join the A's.
While Severino and Springs were necessary additions to the Athletics' rotation, Leclerc should bring more balance to a bullpen that lacked dependable high-leverage veterans around All-Star closer Mason Miller in 2024. Tyler Ferguson put up solid numbers as a 30-year-old rookie, but now he can cede setup duties to Leclerc in 2025.
