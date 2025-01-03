Athletics Slugger Brent Rooker Stands Up For Teammate Lawrence Butler on Social Media
The Athletics left Oakland with a whimper in 2024, finishing 17.0 games out of the playoff picture before leaving for Sacramento, but there were certainly some bright spots down the stretch.
One of the biggest surprises in all of baseball in the second half of the season was the emergence of Lawrence Butler as a top-tier power hitter. The outfielder struggled upon making his MLB debut in 2023, got sent down the minors for a month early on in 2024, then returned a completely new player.
From July 2 through Sept. 17, Butler hit .320 with a 1.018 OPS, racking up 20 home runs, 17 doubles, 48 RBI and 11 stolen bases along the way. That would put Butler on pace for 51 homers, 43 doubles, 122 RBI and 28 stolen bases over 162 games.
Seeing that production, MLB Network called the 24-year-old a breakout candidate to watch in 2025 on social media on Thursday. Butler's teammate, Brent Rooker, took issue with that terminology.
"Guys if we're not counting what he did in 2024 as a 'breakout' then I'm not really sure what qualifies," Rooker posted on X on Friday.
Rooker, who was named an All-Star in 2023, had a breakout season of his own in 2024. The designated hitter hit .246 with 30 home runs, 20 doubles, 69 RBI, four stolen bases, an .817 OPS and a 2.2 WAR in 2023, then hit .293 with 39 home runs, 26 doubles, 112 RBI, 11 stolen bases, a .927 OPS and 5.6 WAR in 2024, winning a Silver Slugger and placing 10th in AL MVP voting.
Butler is under team control through 2029, while Rooker is locked up through 2027, so the duo figures to anchor the A's lineup for the foreseeable future. Sadly for fans back in Oakland, though, they will be adding to their respective highlight reels in Sacramento, then possibly in Las Vegas.
