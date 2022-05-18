Skip to main content
WATCH: Braves' Austin Riley Hits 429-Foot Home Run Against Brewers on Wednesday

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley substituted a swinging bunt for a 429-foot home run against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Wednesday afternoon.

It's been a struggle at the plate for Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley, who has been hitting under the Mendoza line over the past three weeks or so.

However, his Wednesday afternoon got a lot better after hitting a three-run home run to give Atlanta an early 3-0 lead.

Earlier in the at-bat, Riley hit a swinging bunt that barely went foul down the third base line. Had he reached on the single, it actually would have benefitted the Brewers as just several pitches later, they were three runs down.

Riley's 411-foot blast is his sixth 410+ foot home run of the season and the season began roughly six weeks ago.

His power is underrated in the National League and in terms of third baseman, Nolan Arenado might be the lone player that can rival the raw power that Riley produces.

In the last two seasons alone, Riley has hit 20 home runs that have traveled 410 feet or more. His meteoric rise to becoming an NL MVP candidate has gone hand-in-hand with the rise in his power numbers.

Even with the return of Ronald Acuña Jr. to the lineup, Atlanta needs Riley to step up in a big way as they look to continue to replace the impact that Freddie Freeman left after signing a free agent contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

As he gains more confidence at the plate, the Braves will return back to the form they were able to sustain at the end of the 2021 season, one that carried the franchise to its first World Series championship since 1995.

