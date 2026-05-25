Dylan Cease Injury Clouds Blue Jays’ AL East Hopes

The Toronto Blue Jays haven't been able to get out of their own way from an injury perspective this season. Toronto mae it all the way to Game 7 of the World Series in 2025. While this is the case, if the season were to end today, the Blue Jays would be on the outside looking in on the playoffs.

Right now, the Blue Jays are a half-game out of an American League Wild Card spot at 25-28 on the season. The hits kept coming on Monday as well. Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet shared that Dylan Cease is landing on the Injured List with a mild left hamstring strain.

"Dylan Cease will be hitting the IL with a mild left hamstring strain per John Schneider," Nicholson-Smith wrote. "Corresponding move to come later. Jays still talking through ways to cover for Cease. They’ll need someone to go for 70+ pitches Friday [at Baltimore]."

The AL Cy Young Award Race And Playoff Race Just Shifted

May 24, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) throws a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

With all of the injuries going on with Toronto, Cease is the one guy Toronto can't afford to lose for a long time if the club wants to go out and earn a playoff spot. He has looked like a legit Cy Young Award contender throughout the season so far. He has a 3.05 ERA so far this season in 11 starts to go along with a league-leading 92 strikeouts. The Blue Jays' rotation has been hit hard. Cease will join José Berríos, Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber, and Cody Ponce all on the Injured List. That's an entire elite rotation all on the shelf.

On the bright side, Nicholson-Smith reported that Bieber kicked off a rehab assignment with two innings pitched for the Florida Complex League.

"Shane Bieber saw some game action for the first time this season earlier today, pitching a rehab outing in the Florida Complex League. 2 innings, 3 hits allowed, 0 walks, 3 Ks." Nicholson-Smith wrote.

With Cease going on the Injured List, the Blue Jays are going to need Bieber back as fast as possible to stay above water in the standings. With Cease going on the Injured List, it significantly impacts the American League Cy Young Award race and also the Blue Jays' chances of making a run back to the postseason.

In the American League, Cam Schlittler of the New York Yankees should be considered the favorite for the Cy Young Award. For the Blue Jays, they need something to break right as a team to get back into the playoff race.