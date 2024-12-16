Atlanta Braves Fans React with Anger on "X" After Team Cancels "Braves Fest"
On Monday, the Atlanta Braves canceled their annual "Braves Fest," which was supposed to be held in January and fans on social media were none too pleased.
First, here's what the Braves had to say with regards to the event:
Our annual Braves Fest that we traditionally host in January is one of our favorite events of the year! We always enjoy providing our fans with fun and unique opportunities to meet and engage with Braves players and coaches. After much thought and discussion, we have made the decision to not host Braves Fest for 2025. With construction currently underway at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta and preparations for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, we would not be able to host the type of event that our fans deserve and have grown to love. We look forward to welcoming fans back to the ballpark for unforgettable experiences next season, both on and off the field. We hope all of you have a wonderful holiday season and we can’t wait to see you in 2025!
Several fans were unhappy, citing poor management and/or saying that the organization doesn't care about its fans. Furthermore, some said that canceling the event was a way for ownership to avoid fan disappointment over a lack of offseason moves thus far.
The Braves finished third in the National League East this past season, advancing to the wild card round of the playoffs where they were beaten by the San Diego Padres.
The team also just lost pitcher Max Fried in free agency as he signed an eight-year deal with the New York Yankees.