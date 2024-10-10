Atlanta Braves Make Major Changes on Coaching Staff Following Disappointing Season
The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the National League playoffs last week by the San Diego Padres and they've wasted no time getting going on their offseason.
According to Dave O'Brien of The Athletic, the team fired three coaches on Thursday.
The #Braves fired hitting coach Kevin Seitzer, assistant hitting coach Bobby Magallanes and catching coach Sal Fasano, a source confirmed to The Athletic. The team hasn't announced the moves but the coaches have been informed. Each was under contract with the Braves through 2025.
It's somewhat surprising to see the Braves do this, considering the team's struggles could easily be attributed to injury over anything else. Atlanta won 89 games, a very respectable amount, despite losing Ronald Acuna Jr., Spencer Strider and Austin Riley to season-ending injuries. They also lost Reynaldo Lopez and Ozzie Albies at various points of the year as well.
Evidently, Atlanta doesn't feel that the injuries are enough of an excuse for getting knocked out in the wild card round of the playoffs. They finished third in the National League East behind the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.
As the Braves think about the rest of their offseason plans, they'll have to figure out if they want to try to retain pitcher Max Fried, who is about to be a free agent. Furthermore, they've been linked to superstar shortstop Willy Adames, who just put together a great season with the Milwaukee Brewers.
The team can start to sign free agents following the World Series, which will end at the end of the month or in early November.
