3 Perfect Braves Free-Agent Targets To Carry Atlanta Back To Playoffs In 2026
Even the most pessimistic Atlanta Braves hater could hardly have imagined the 2025 season would go so poorly.
Entering play on Thursday, the Braves owned a 70-83 record despite a five-game winning streak. For the second year in a row, injuries decimated a talented Atlanta roster, but this time, the big names who stayed healthy failed to pick up the slack.
Still, this team has a ton of talent coming back for next season, and if they fill in the gaps with some smart free-agent signings, they could be right back in the World Series picture.
With that in mind, these players should be circled on the Braves' early free-agency agenda as the winter approaches:
OF Harrison Bader - Philadelphia Phillies
We're going from most realistic to least on this list, so let's open with a player who should be affordable and fits exactly what the Braves were missing for most of this season.
Bader, who has played for two Braves division rivals in the last two years, can play any of the three outfield positions at a borderline Gold Glove level, and gives Atlanta the option to bench Michael Harris II against tough lefties and not sacrifice defense.
Entering his age-32 season, Bader has quietly put up 4.2 bWAR, the highest total of his career, and may require a two or three-year agreement to lock up. For the Braves, that investment could very well pay off if the injury bug hits again in 2026.
SP Dylan Cease - San Diego Padres
The starting pitching market is convoluted this winter, and Cease's rough year (4.59 ERA in 30 starts) is a big part of that. But the Braves don't need to find the free-agent starter who's going to put up the stingiest ERA next season -- they need the starter who's most likely not to miss a few months on the injured list.
There's only one pitcher in Major League Baseball with 200 strikeouts in each of the last five seasons, and his initials are D.C. Plus, Cease is an Atlanta area native, so there's high potential for a bounceback season in the comforts of home.
SS Bo Bichette - Toronto Blue Jays
The Braves claimed shortstop Ha Seong Kim off waivers in August, which means they don't have to go after a big name like Bichette. If the market for the Toronto Blue Jays' two-time All-Star proves to be somewhat cool, though, the Braves could really use his impact in the middle of their lineup.
Bichette is unlikely to stick at shortstop for the rest of his career, so if Atlanta sees him as a better long-term fit at second base than Ozzie Albies, who had a shocking down year this season, it shouldn't be ruled out as a suitor for this year's major league leader in hits.
