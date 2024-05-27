Ronald Acuna Jr. Delivers Heartbreaking Message on "X" After Tearing ACL
Atlanta Braves' superstar and reigning National League MVP winner Ronald Acuna Jr. delivered a heartbreaking message to fans on social media after learning that he had torn his ACL on Sunday.
Acuna simply wrote "Sorry" on "X" with a broken heart emoji and a crying face.
One of the best players in baseball, this is already the second torn ACL for Acuna, who is just 26 years old. He also tore his ACL in 2021, missing the entire Braves' playoff and World Series run. Given the timing of this injury, Acuna is going to miss the rest of 2024 and will likely miss the early portion of 2025 as well.
Acuna Jr. was hitting .250 with four homers this season for the Braves. He had also stolen 16 bases.
Acuna Jr. produced one of the best years we've ever seen in 2023, when he won the MVP by hitting .337 with 41 homers, 106 RBI and a major league best 73 stolen bases. He is also a four-time All-Star who has represented Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. He is a Rookie of the Year winner and a three-time Silver Slugger also.
In his absence, the Braves will have to rely on a still-potent offense, anchored by Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Marcell Ozuna and Michael Harris II.
The Braves enter play on Monday at 30-20 overall and in second place in the National League East. They will host the visiting Washington Nationals on Monday at 4:10 p.m. ET.
Washington has won two of its last three.
