Fastball

Atlanta Braves Star-Studded Lineup is Barely Worth More Than One Juan Soto Contract

The Atlanta Braves, who are one of the favorites to win the National League pennant in 2025, have an expensive lineup - but it's only barely worth more than Juan Soto's record-setting deal with the New York Mets.

Brady Farkas

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr (13) slides into third base against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Truist Park in 2024.
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr (13) slides into third base against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Truist Park in 2024. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Atlanta Braves have one of the best lineups in all of baseball, but financially, it's barely more expensive than Juan Soto's $765 million deal with the New York Mets.

Talkin' Baseball posted a graphic of the Braves "preferred" lineup, with some help from MLB Network.

Sean Murphy ($73 million), Matt Olson ($168 million), Ozzie Albies ($35 million), Austin Riley ($212 million), Orlando Arcia ($7.3 million), Jurickson Profar ($42 million), Michael Harris II ($72 million), Ronald Acuna Jr. ($100 million) and Marcell Ozuna ($65 million) add up to $775.3 million, just $10 million more than Soto's deal with the Mets.

Acuna Jr. is. out for the early part of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL, which is why we wrote "preferred" lineup. Jarred Kelenic figures to play right field in his absence.

Some people will look at this fact and assume the organization is cheap, but the reality is that the Braves are the best team in baseball at locking up their players early. They did the same thing on the pitching front, signing Spencer Strider to a team-friendly pre-arbitration deal.

Atlanta is coming off a year in which they made the playoffs, but were beaten by the San Diego Padres in the wild card round. They finished second in the National League East, in part because of a massive rash of injuries to Acuna Jr., Strider, Riley, Albies and Chris Sale.

The Braves will report to Florida for spring training in just under three weeks and Opening Day is scheduled for March 27.

Related MLB Stories

WORRISOME NEWS: Drew Thorpe, one of the prized pitching prospects for the Chicago White Sox, has suffered a setback with his elbow. READ MORE:

DODGERS TRIO COULD MAKE HISTORY: Roki Sasaki, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow are projected to do things we've never seen before in 2025. READ MORE:

JARRED KELENIC TO GET ANOTHER SHOT: Despite adding Jurickson Profar this week, the former top prospect will get another shot to stick in Atlanta. READ MORE:

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News