Atlanta Braves Star-Studded Lineup is Barely Worth More Than One Juan Soto Contract
The Atlanta Braves have one of the best lineups in all of baseball, but financially, it's barely more expensive than Juan Soto's $765 million deal with the New York Mets.
Talkin' Baseball posted a graphic of the Braves "preferred" lineup, with some help from MLB Network.
Sean Murphy ($73 million), Matt Olson ($168 million), Ozzie Albies ($35 million), Austin Riley ($212 million), Orlando Arcia ($7.3 million), Jurickson Profar ($42 million), Michael Harris II ($72 million), Ronald Acuna Jr. ($100 million) and Marcell Ozuna ($65 million) add up to $775.3 million, just $10 million more than Soto's deal with the Mets.
Acuna Jr. is. out for the early part of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL, which is why we wrote "preferred" lineup. Jarred Kelenic figures to play right field in his absence.
Some people will look at this fact and assume the organization is cheap, but the reality is that the Braves are the best team in baseball at locking up their players early. They did the same thing on the pitching front, signing Spencer Strider to a team-friendly pre-arbitration deal.
Atlanta is coming off a year in which they made the playoffs, but were beaten by the San Diego Padres in the wild card round. They finished second in the National League East, in part because of a massive rash of injuries to Acuna Jr., Strider, Riley, Albies and Chris Sale.
The Braves will report to Florida for spring training in just under three weeks and Opening Day is scheduled for March 27.
