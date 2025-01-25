Chicago White Sox Major Trade Acquisition Gives Worrisome Injury Update
Speaking this weekend at SoxFest Live, Chicago White Sox pitcher Drew Thorpe revealed some concerning news: He had to receive a cortisone shot on his ailing elbow and will start spring training behind schedule.
Per Scott Merkin of MLB.com:
Drew Thorpe had a soreness setback this off-season. He got a cortisone shot today and hopes to pick up playing catch later this week. Will start Spring Training behind but not sure by how much.
Thorpe had season-ending surgery last September to get bone spurs removed from his elbow, so this is certainly not a great development, although he says there is nothing to worry about.
“I’m hoping that kind of clears it up and we are good to go from here,” Thorpe said during a media session prior to SoxFest Live on Friday at the Ramova Theatre. “Everything structurally in my arm -- I got MRIs a couple of weeks ago -- everything is clean, everything is good. It’s part of the surgery process, I guess.”
Acquired last offseason in the trade that sent Dylan Cease to the San Diego Padres, Thorpe was a Top-60 prospect (per MLB.com) at the time of his debut last June.
In nine starts for the White Sox, he went 3-3 with a 5.48 ERA. Not a hard-thrower, he struck out 25 batters in 44.1 innings.
The White Sox are coming off a season in which they went 41-121, playing to the worst record in Modern Era history. The only real saving grace for Chicago this season is the development of its young prospects, so if Thorpe were to be injured more than he thinks, that would be devastating for the organization.
The White Sox report to spring training in Glendale, Ariz. in just under three weeks.
Thorpe is just 24 years old.
Related MLB Stories
SKENES CARD FOUND: An 11-year-old fan has pulled the exclusive Paul Skenes card and rejected a bounty from the Pirates in order to put it up for auction. In a nice twist, some of the profits are going to a good cause. READ MORE:
BROADCAST CHANGE-UP: One of the voices of the New York Yankees radio team from 2024 is stepping away in 2025. READ MORE:
VLAD DEAL?: Former MLB executive Jim Bowden has an idea of what a possible contract extension could look like for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays. READ MORE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.