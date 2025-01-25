Jarred Kelenic Will Get Chance to Earn Right Field Job with Atlanta Braves in 2025
Saturday, 9:15 AM ET: According to Braves management, Kelenic will get an opportunity to earn the right field job at the start of the season. He'll be competing with De La Cruz for at-bats. Acuna Jr. will be back from his torn ACL in either May or June, so Kelenic will have to produce to hold a roster spot upon his return, it seems.
That came from MLB.com's Mark Bowman:
"We're going to get [Kelenic] a lot of reps in right field [during Spring Training]," (Alex) Anthopoulos said. "He's got the range and arm strength to play all three [outfield positions]. Jarred will have every opportunity to be that guy."
Friday AM: On Thursday, the Atlanta Braves signed outfielder Jurickson Profar to a three-year contract. It represents the first significant move for the Braves this offseason.
Decimated by injury last year, the Braves still advanced to the playoffs, but they were beaten in the National League wild card series by the San Diego Padres.
Profar will play next season at 32 years old but is actually coming off his best year yet. The former top prospect made the All-Star Game for those Padres and helped lead them to the National League Division Series, hitting .280 in all with 24 homers and 85 RBI.
He was a big plus in the Padres lineup, especially after they traded Juan Soto to the Yankees last offseason. Profar finished 14th in the National League MVP voting and also won his first career Silver Slugger.
An 11-year veteran of the Texas Rangers, Padres, Oakland Athletics and Colorado Rockies, Profar is a .245 lifetime hitter. He has three separate 20-plus home run seasons, but 2024's year's total of 24 was his career-high.
Profar's signing would seem to signal bad news for former top prospect Jarred Kelenic. Kelenic, who was acquired last offseason in a trade with the Seattle Mariners, hit .231 with 15 homers and 45 RBI. He produced a 0.4 WAR.
Lifetime, he's a .213 hitter over four years with the Braves and Mariners.
Right now, the Braves have Ronald Acuna Jr., Bryan De La Cruz, Michael Harris II, Kelenic, Profar, Carlos D. Rodriguez, Eli White and Luke Williams as outfielders on the 40-man roster.
Acuna is recovering from a torn ACL and it's unknown if he'll be ready for Opening Day. It's plausible that Kelenic and De La Cruz could form a platoon at the beginning of the season, with Profar and Harris II as everyday players, but when Acuna Jr. comes back, the Braves may well not want to have three lefties in their outfield rotation.
It remains to be seen, but it's clear that this move muddies the water for Kelenic.
