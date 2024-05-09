Baltimore Orioles Announce Time Change For Late-Season Game Because of Possible NFL Conflict
The NFL schedule doesn't officially come out until next week and it's already potentially wreaking havoc with the Major League Baseball schedule.
For instance, the Baltimore Orioles have announced that they have moved their game on September 8th from 1:35 p.m. ET to 12:05 p.m. ET.
Some, like the people at Pro Football Network, are wondering if this means there will be a Ravens game that conflicts on that date. September 8th is Week 1 of the NFL season this year.
The Pro Football Network people are wondering if this time change means that the Ravens are hosting Sunday Night Football in Week 1, and that could very well be the case, but they also could be moving the game up if the Ravens are set to play at 4:05 or 4:25, as well. Any opportunity to reduce traffic in the Baltimore area is one worth taking, and if the baseball crowd can be out as the football crowd is coming in, that could be a win for everyone.
At this point, it doesn't really seem to matter when the Orioles play. They are one of the best teams in baseball and have already posted 24 wins in their first 36 games. Baltimore leads the American League East and is tied for the most wins in the American League entering Thursday.
The O's will be in action again on Friday night when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Camden Yards. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET with games to follow on Saturday and Sunday.
