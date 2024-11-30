Baltimore Orioles "Could Be Considered Favorite" For Chicago White Sox Ace on Trade Market
It seems to be a foregone conclusion that the Chicago White Sox are going to trade away ace left-hander Garrett Crochet this offseason. Crochet has been strongly connected to the Boston Red Sox, but perhaps another American League East contender could get to the front of the class in discussions.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Baltimore Orioles could possibly put together the best package in a deal for Crochet.
Baltimore could also try to pry Crochet away from the White Sox, and given the depth of the Orioles’ Minor League system, they could be considered the favorites to land Crochet if they decide that’s the direction they want to take.
“That’s the team to watch on him, for sure,” an NL executive said of the Orioles.
The Orioles are projected to lose starting pitcher Corbin Burnes in free agency this offseason, so they could be in need of a frontline starter. They do have Grayson Rodriguez and Kyle Bradish, but Crochet would help supplement that group.
In his first full season as a starter, Crochet went 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA. While the losses are a product of the White Sox' poor team, his stuff is elite. He struck out 209 batters in just 146.0 innings and made the All-Star Game. Crochet had been a bullpen arm since making his major league debut in 2020, but he only made 13 appearances in all of 2022 and 2023 because of his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
He's under control through 2026, and with the White Sox not set to compete for years, it's in their best interest to trade him. They have said if they do, they are looking for impact position players.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.