Baltimore Orioles Have Reportedly Spoken with Free Agent Zack Greinke

The Baltimore Orioles have reportedly been in contact with free agent starting pitcher Zack Greinke. Greinke pitched for the Kansas City Royals in 2022. The Orioles also reportedly have interest in outfielder Jurickson Profar, but the club is not confident that it will sign either player.

The Baltimore Orioles have spoken with free agent starting pitcher and 2009 American League Cy Young Zack Greinke, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports.

In his first season back with the Kansas City Royals since 2010, Greinke posted a 3.68 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 26 starts and 137 innings pitched in 2022.

Greinke, 39, is perhaps the best starting pitcher that remains unsigned at this point in the offseason.

The Orioles have also considered free agent outfielder Jurickson Profar. Profar played for the San Diego Padres for the past three seasons, where he slashed .244/.333/.707 in his time with the team, primarily playing left field.

Rosenthal notes, however, that the Orioles are not especially confident that they will either player.

The Orioles are in the market for another starting pitcher, and could address that need via trade. Earlier in the winter, the club signed former Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Kyle Gibson to a one-year, $10 million contract.

The Orioles are coming off their first winning season since 2016, the last year in which they made the playoffs. The Orioles greatly exceeded expectations, winning 83 games in 2022. Despite putting together a winning season, the club still finished fourth in the American League East. The Orioles have finished fourth or fifth in each of their last six seasons, and hope to make a move up in the standings in 2023.

