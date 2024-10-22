Baltimore Orioles Make Major Shakeup, Part Ways With Head Athletic Trainer Brian Ebel
Coming off an injury-plagued season that ended earlier than anticipated, the Baltimore Orioles are making a major change to their training staff.
The Orioles will not be bringing back head athletic trainer Brian Ebel for the 2025 season, The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli reported Tuesday afternoon. The Baltimore Banner's Andy Kostka and others corroborated the report shortly after.
Ebel just completed his 40th season as a member of the Orioles' organization and his seventh as the leader of their big league training staff. He had been part of the club's MLB staff for 28 years.
Ebel's resume is extensive, as is his list of accolades over the years. He was given the Most Distinguished Athletic Trainer Award by the National Athletic Trainer’s Association in 2022, and his staff earned the Major League Athletic Training Staff of the Year Award in 2023.
However, the Orioles were among the most injury-prone teams in the league this season, especially in regards to their starting rotation.
John Means, Tyler Wells and Kyle Bradish all underwent Tommy John surgery in June. Grayson Rodriguez, on the other hand, made his final appearance of the season on July 31 due to a lat strain.
That left the Orioles extremely shorthanded for the playoffs, even with the offseason addition of Corbin Burnes and the deadline acquisition of Zach Eflin. Baltimore wound up getting swept by the Kansas City Royals in the AL Wild Card Series, failing to win a postseason game for the 10th year in a row.
All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman, who suffered seemingly minor hand and back injuries over the summer, notably hit just .207 with a .585 OPS in the second half of the season. It's difficult to blame Ebel for that kind of dropoff, but such a sharp decline was surely hard to ignore.
The Orioles now head into the 2025 offseason with plenty of holes in their coaching staff, training staff and scouting department. Burnes, Means and slugger Anthony Santander are also pending free agents.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.