Orioles' Matt Harvey, Brewers' J.C. Mejia Suspended Under MLB's Drug Prevention Program

News broke on Tuesday around Major League Baseball that saw two pitchers receive substantial suspensions under MLB's Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey has been suspended for 60 games without pay for the distribution of a banned substance stemming from the unfortunate death of Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs in 2019.

The suspension, according to CBS Sports, "stems from Harvey's admissions in court about his time with the Angels."

Harvey, during his time with the Angels, admitted during the trial of former Angels employee Eric Kay, to providing Skaggs with illegal pills during that season.

The right-hander is currently on a minor league deal with the Orioles that he signed this offseason.

Not related to the Harvey suspension, Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher J.C. Mejia was suspended 80 games without pay after testing positive for the synthetic steroid, Stanozolol.

The suspension, effective immediately, is the new standard for MLB when it comes to players violating MLB's Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Mejia has appeared in two games for the Brewers this season after being called up recently from Milwaukee's Triple-A affiliate, the Nashville Sounds.

Last season, Mejia pitched for the Cleveland Guardians, going 1-7 in 17 appearances, 11 of which were starts, and had an 8.25 ERA.

He was traded to Milwaukee in November 2021 before the league-imposed lockout on December 2.

According to MLB.com, the suspension makes him ineligible for the next 80 regular season games, plus the entire 2022 postseason if the Brewers return to the playoffs.

Both suspensions were announced this afternoon leading up to tonight's slate of games across MLB.