Skip to main content
Orioles' Matt Harvey, Brewers' J.C. Mejia Suspended Under MLB's Drug Prevention Program

Orioles' Matt Harvey, Brewers' J.C. Mejia Suspended Under MLB's Drug Prevention Program

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey and Milwaukee Brewers reliever J.C. Mejia have been suspended a combined 140 games under MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey and Milwaukee Brewers reliever J.C. Mejia have been suspended a combined 140 games under MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

News broke on Tuesday around Major League Baseball that saw two pitchers receive substantial suspensions under MLB's Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Matt Harvey has been suspended for 60 games without pay for the distribution of a banned substance stemming from the unfortunate death of Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs in 2019.

The suspension, according to CBS Sports, "stems from Harvey's admissions in court about his time with the Angels."

Harvey, during his time with the Angels, admitted during the trial of former Angels employee Eric Kay, to providing Skaggs with illegal pills during that season.

The right-hander is currently on a minor league deal with the Orioles that he signed this offseason.

Not related to the Harvey suspension, Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher J.C. Mejia was suspended 80 games without pay after testing positive for the synthetic steroid, Stanozolol.

The suspension, effective immediately, is the new standard for MLB when it comes to players violating MLB's Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Mejia has appeared in two games for the Brewers this season after being called up recently from Milwaukee's Triple-A affiliate, the Nashville Sounds.

Last season, Mejia pitched for the Cleveland Guardians, going 1-7 in 17 appearances, 11 of which were starts, and had an 8.25 ERA.

He was traded to Milwaukee in November 2021 before the league-imposed lockout on December 2.

According to MLB.com, the suspension makes him ineligible for the next 80 regular season games, plus the entire 2022 postseason if the Brewers return to the playoffs.

Both suspensions were announced this afternoon leading up to tonight's slate of games across MLB.

USATSI_16666456_168388303_lowres
News

Orioles' Matt Harvey, Brewers' J.C. Mejia Suspended Under MLB's Drug Prevention Program

By Alex Murphy16 seconds ago
TigersMiguelCabrera3000DugoutHigh5
News

Detroit Tigers Star Miguel Cabrera Joins MLB's Exclusive 3,000-Hit Club

By Tom Brew1 hour ago
USATSI_18284055_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Orioles' Anthony Santander Hits Two Home Runs off Yankees on Monday

By Alex Murphy21 hours ago
USATSI_18283210_168388303_lowres
News

Astros' Jake Odorizzi Carted Off Field After Apparent Left Leg Injury Against Red Sox

By Alex Murphy21 hours ago
USATSI_18243146_168388303_lowres
News

Angels' Reid Detmers, Phillies' Bryce Harper named MLB Players of the Week

By Alex Murphy23 hours ago
USATSI_18279329_168388303_lowres
News

Here's How Twitter Reacted to Albert Pujols' MLB Pitching Debut on Sunday Night

By Alex MurphyMay 16, 2022
USATSI_18277663_168388303_lowres
News

These Six MLB Teams Lost While No-Hitting Their Opponents

By Alex MurphyMay 15, 2022
USATSI_18277559_168388303_lowres
News

Byron Buxton Powers Minnesota Twins to Victory with 11th Home Run of 2022

By Alex MurphyMay 15, 2022
USATSI_18277762_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Cincinnati Reds No-Hit Pittsburgh Pirates, but Lose, 1-0

By Alex MurphyMay 15, 2022