Baltimore Orioles Reportedly Calling Up Former Top Prospect Kyle Stowers
The Baltimore Orioles are reportedly calling up outfielder Kyle Stowers to the big leagues, The Baltimore Banner's Andy Kostka and others reported Monday afternoon.
Stowers was batting .240 with 11 home runs, 11 doubles, 32 RBI and an .856 OPS through 36 games with Triple-A Norfolk this season.
While the 26-year-old outfielder is no longer held up as one of the top young players in the Orioles' farm system, he was the team's No. 8 prospect back in 2022.
Baltimore selected Stowers in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft following his successful career at Stanford. He spent the rest of that season with Low-A Aberdeen, then surged through the Orioles' farm system following the COVID-canceled 2020 campaign.
Stowers went from High-A to Double-A, then from Double-A to Triple-A, in 2021. In 124 games that year, he hit .278 with 27 home runs, 85 RBI and an .898 OPS.
The outfielder put up solid numbers in Triple-A in 2022, hitting .264 with 19 home runs, 78 RBI and an .884 OPS in 95 games, which ultimately earned him a call-up to the majors.
Stowers made his MLB debut and appeared in 34 games with the Orioles in 2022. He hit .253 with three home runs, 11 RBI and a .724 OPS in his first big league stint.
The following season, Stowers made Baltimore's Opening Day roster but struggled throughout the spring. He hit just .067 with a .218 OPS, recording just two singles across 14 games.
Stowers returned to the minors for the remainder of 2023, and he started in Triple-A again in 2024. That was despite a solid showing in Spring Training, during which Stowers hit .256 with 7 home runs, 14 RBI and a 1.011 OPS.
The Orioles have rookie sensation Colton Cowser, veteran Anthony Santander and former All-Star Cedric Mullins in place as their starting outfielders, as well as top prospect Heston Kjerstad coming off the bench. Mullins and Kjerstad have failed to produce much at the plate as of late, though, which may have opened the door for Stowers to get the call to the bigs.
It remains to be seen who will lose their roster spot when Stowers arrives. Depth outfielder Ryan McKenna or infielder Ramón Urías seem like the most likely candidates, unless it's Kjerstad who gets sent back down to Triple-A for more reps.
The Orioles open a home series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.
