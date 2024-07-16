Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson Shows Off Custom 'Scooby-Doo' Home Run Derby Bat
Gunnar Henderson is trying to make history at the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Globe Life Stadium on Monday night, and he'll be doing so in style.
The Baltimore Orioles shortstop is one of eight players in the field, looking to become the 2024 champion. Henderson boasts a higher bat speed and more homers than any of his competitors so far this season, but a shortstop hasn't won the event in 20 years.
In the leadup to the Derby, Henderson showed off the custom equipment he'll be using down in Texas.
Henderson will be swinging an orange and teal "Scooby-Doo" bat, which MLB shared photos of on social media.
Using custom bats isn't new for Henderson, who had a "Star Wars" bat for "May the 4th" earlier this season.
The 23-year-old has 28 home runs so far in 2024. He hit 28 home runs across the entire 2023 season, which ended in him winning AL Rookie of the Year and a Silver Slugger.
Henderson is batting .286 with a .956 OPS and 6.3 WAR through 95 games this year, making him a leading contender to win AL MVP. He is starting at shortstop and batting second for the American League in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night.
As for the Home Run Derby, DraftKings Sportsbook has given Henderson the second-best odds to win at +390. New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who has won the Derby twice before, is the favorite at +310.
Because he has hit the most home runs of anyone in the field, Henderson will go last in the first round.
Check out more of Fastball's Home Run Derby preview coverage HERE.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
