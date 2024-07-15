T-Mobile MLB Home Run Derby 2024: How to Watch, Participants, Betting Odds
The MLB All-Star festivities are set to get underway Monday night in the form of the Home Run Derby. Here's everything you need to know before the headlining event gets underway.
WHAT: 2024 T-Mobile Home Run Derby
WHERE: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
DATE: Monday, July 15
TIME: 8 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
STREAMING: fuboTV (Start Your Free Trial)
PARTICIPANTS: 1B Pete Alonso (NYM), 3B Alec Bohm (PHI), OF Adolis García (TEX), SS Gunnar Henderson (BAL), OF Teoscar Hernández (LAD), DH Marcell Ozuna (ATL), 3B José Ramírez (CLE), SS Bobby Witt Jr. (KC)
The Home Run Derby has changed its format this year, ditching the 1-on-1 first round matchups and instead opening with an eight-way free-for-all to determine the semifinalists. From there, the top remaining players will be seeded one through four and placed in a bracket to determine the champion.
This marks Alonso's fifth consecutive appearance in the Home Run Derby. He already won the event in 2019 and 2021, and a third victory would tie him with Ken Griffey Jr. for most all-time.
Alonso is currently batting .240 with 19 home runs, 51 RBI, a .772 OPS and a 1.1 WAR this season. He will be making his fourth appearance in the All-Star Game on Tuesday.
Bohm has never participated in the Home Run Derby before, nor has he ever topped 20 homers in a season. The Phillies third baseman did earn his first-ever All-Star honors this summer, though, so the 27-year-old is just now breaking out.
Through 94 games this season, Bohm is batting .295 with 11 home runs, 70 RBI, an .830 OPS and a 2.4 WAR.
García made a go at the Home Run Derby in 2023, but he fell in the first round. This time, he'll have a home field advantage with the Rangers hosting the All-Star festivities.
The 31-year-old outfielder, who ranks No. 6 in the AL with 114 homers since the start of 2021, is currently batting .211 with 17 home runs, 45 RBI, a .682 OPS and a 0.4 WAR so far in 2024.
It has been 20 years since the last time a shortstop won the Home Run Derby. Cal Ripken Jr. did it in 1991 and Miguel Tejada did it in 2004.
Henderson and Witt will be trying to join that exclusive list Monday night, taking a break from their race for AL MVP honors. The former has hit 28 home runs this season, while the latter has hit 16.
Ozuna and Ramirez racked up 26 and 23 home runs ahead of the All-Star break, respectively. Hernández, meanwhile, has gone deep 19 times this season.
Here are the betting odds for the Home Run Derby winner, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Pete Alonso, +320
Marcell Ozuna, +425
Bobby Witt Jr., +425
Gunnar Henderson, +450
Adolis García, +550
Teoscar Hernández, +1100
José Ramirez, +1400
Alec Bohm, +1800
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
