Baltimore Orioles Sign Veteran Japanese Pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano to 1-Year Deal
The Baltimore Orioles have signed right-handed Japanese pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano, the team announced Monday night.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Sugano's contract is a one-year deal worth $13 million.
The longtime Yomiuri Giants ace made the decision to enter MLB free agency in October, four years after he first attempted to make it to the big leagues. Sugano's posting window expired before he could secure a deal, though, and he returned to Japan for 2021.
Because Sugano wound up spending 12 seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball, the eight-time All-Star was not subject to the posting system this time around.
Sugano went 136-75 with a 2.45 ERA, 1.035 WHIP and 1,596 strikeouts over the course of his NPB career. He ended 2024 with a 15-3 record, 1.67 ERA, 0.945 WHIP and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, winning his third Central League MVP Award in the process.
The Los Angeles Angels and San Francisco Giants were among the other teams that were reportedly interested in Sugano.
Sugano is set to join Grayson Rodriguez, Zach Eflin and Dean Kremer in the Orioles' rotation. That leaves swingman Albert Suárez, trade deadline acquisition Trevor Rogers and former top prospect Cade Povich in a competition for the fifth starter's spot, all while Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells recover from elbow surgery.
While Baltimore would surely love to welcome Corbin Burnes back from free agency, they appear to have enough arms to survive 2025 without him. Bringing Burnes back into the fold could cost upwards of $200 million, making Sugano a much cheaper alternative, even if he doesn't have a Cy Young Award on his shelf.
Sugano is the third Japanese player to head to Baltimore straight from NPB. Koji Uehara is the only one of those three to make an appearance in the big leagues for the Orioles, with Sugano obviously looking to join him on that exclusive list next spring.
There are still a few more Japanese pitchers left on the open market, namely 23-year-old ace Roki Sasaki. Shinnosuke Ogasawara and Koyo Aoyagi are out there as well.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.