Japanese Sidearm Pitcher Koyo Aoyagi Officially Posted to MLB Free Agency
The Hanshin Tigers of Nippon Professional Baseball have posted right-handed pitcher Koyo Aoyagi to MLB free agency, the team announced Tuesday night.
Aoyagi spent the last nine seasons pitching for the Tigers over in Japan, turning pro back in 2016. The soon-to-be 31-year-old, who made three NPB All-Star appearances, boasts a sidearm delivery.
Wednesday marked the start of Aoyagi's 45-day window to negotiation with MLB teams. If he can't reach an agreement with a club before January 18, he will return to Hanshin for 2025.
"Now that the negotiation period is about to begin, it all starts to sink in again," Aoyagi said in a translated statement released by the Tigers. "Once again, I'm grateful to the team for supporting me in my quest to achieve my dream. I don't know what will happen, but I hope to be able to have a good discussion and challenge myself to play in the MLB. Whatever the outcome, I hope you will continue to support me."
Aoyagi is 82-61 with a 3.00 ERA, 1.248 WHIP and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in his professional career. He was named an All-Star in 2019, 2021 and 2022, leading the Central League in wins in 2021 and 2022 while earning the ERA crown in 2022.
In 2024, Aoyagi went 2-3 with a 3.69 ERA, 1.426 WHIP and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings, not including his 11 minor league starts. That production was roughly in line with his similarly disappointing 2023 campaign, when he went 8-6 with a 4.57 ERA, 1.395 WHIP and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
Still, the Tigers won the Japan Series that year – their first since 1985. Aoyagi started Game 7, tossing 4.2 scoreless frames en route to Hanshin's championship-clinching 7-1 victory.
Aoyagi also pitched for Team Japan at the COVID-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, winning a gold medal despite his 27.00 ERA. He did not make Japan's roster for the 2023 World Baseball Classic.
The 5-foot-11 righty throws a two-seam fastball, slider, four-seam fastball, sinker and cutter, although his two fastballs top out at roughly 88 miles per hour.
While Aoyagi was a starter in Japan, some teams could profile him as a reliever in the United States. And despite being in his 30s, Aoyagi may have to start out in the minors before seeing any MLB action.
Aoyagi joins Roki Sasaki, Tomoyuki Sugano and Shinnosuke Ogasawara as the notable Japanese pitchers coming to MLB this winter. Last offseason, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Shota Imanaga both made the move, signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs, respectively.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.