Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson Set to Leave Houston Astros Organization
After four seasons as part of the Houston Astros, Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is leaving the organization.
Chandler Rome of The Athletic had the information on Saturday morning.
Jackson joined Crane’s inner circle before the 2021 season and carried the official title of “special advisor.” He became a fixture in spring training, on select trips and behind the batting cages at Minute Maid Park, where he almost always cradled a bucket of popcorn while trying to deliver hitting advice.
In April, Jackson listed himself among “the four or five people that make the decisions with the Astros,” accentuating how significant his influence had grown within a remade baseball operations department.
While the general public likely didn't know Jackson's influence on the organization, it was apparently quite steep and should be seen as a loss for the Astros. Houston won the World Series in 2017 and 2022, making the ALCS in seven consecutive seasons until the streak was snapped this year. They have been one of the best-run organizations in sports over the last decade, so any shakeup is certainly notable.
One of the best players in baseball history, Jackson was a 21-year veteran with the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, and California Angels. He hit 563 career home runs, won an MVP Award and was a five-time World Series champion. A 14-time All-Star, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1993. He also was a two-time Silver Slugger and a two-time World Series MVP.
Jackson led the American League in home runs in four different seasons and is the all-time leader in strikeouts at 2,597.
Rome reports that Jackson could return to the New York Yankees.