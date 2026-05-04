Baseball World Mourns Death of John Sterling, Iconic Yankees Broadcaster

"It is high, it is far, it is gone!"

New York Yankees fans can almost universally close their eyes and hear those words echo through their heads in John Sterling's voice, whether they're 10 years old or 100. Sadly, the legendary man who made those words iconic passed on. WFAN, the radio station for which Sterling called Yankees games for 36 years, announced the legendary broadcaster died at age 87 on Monday.

We are devastated to hear about the passing of John Sterling, a WFAN and Yankees radio icon whose voice was synonymous with an entire generation of Yankee fandom.



Rest in peace, John ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BF267gPGnJ — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) May 4, 2026

From all corners of the baseball community, messages of love and stories of Sterling's greatness have poured in constantly throughout Monday morning. It's as though the entire sport has taken a moment away from the action on the field to pay tribute to a titan of the game finally resting.

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Baseball community mourning Sterling on Monday

John Sterling, Edgewater, NJ resident and the voice of the Yankees on radio on Aug. 17, 2012 in Bronx, New York. | Viorel Florescu/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yankees media outlets and personalities have been at the forefront of the Sterling tributes, as one might expect. A post from the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast account on X had over 10,000 likes in just over an hour, while a humorous tribute from MLB.com beat reporter Bryan Hoch elicited a lot of smiles and laughs on the same platform.

Rest in peace to the legendary John Sterling pic.twitter.com/rjTM3uNCYr — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 4, 2026

A quick John Sterling story for now - I called him recently to check on his health. He interrupted me: “Why are the Yankees carrying two left-handed hitting catchers?” 😂 Loved that guy. One of a kind. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) May 4, 2026

Boomer and Gio announce the passing of longtime New York Yankees radio announcer John Sterling. He was 87. pic.twitter.com/hYKjlpGDNI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 4, 2026

Shortly after Sterling began to hit his stride, the Yankees created a new dynasty, winning World Series titles in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, and 2009 with the New York native on the call. For a boy who grew up in Manhattan listening to Yankees games on the radio, it was the culmination of a dream to call the last outs of those championships.

The Yankees mourn the loss of legendary broadcaster John Sterling. Our thoughts are with John’s family, friends and loved ones at this time. pic.twitter.com/1rCeRC1D61 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 4, 2026

Absolutely devastating news about my dear friend John Sterling. One of the great joys of my decade at the Daily News was sharing the radio booth with John and Suzyn for the fifth inning every night. A true New York legend whose voice will be missed. Rest in peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/6QdUys9ZNL — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) May 4, 2026

Yankees fans also knew Sterling for his quirks, of which there were plenty. He came up with some of the most creative, personalized home run calls for some of New York's sluggers, including "Bern, baby, Bern!" for Bernie Williams, "an A-bomb from A-Rod!" for Alex Rodriguez, and "Robbie Canó... don't ya know!" for Robinson Canó.

Top 5 John Sterling HR calls:



1. A-bomb from A-Rod (obviously)

2. Robbie Cano dont ya know

3. The Grandy man can

4. Burn baby bern

5. Thrilla from Godzilla



HM: Tex message, age of Gregorious, here comes the Judge pic.twitter.com/zc7JftweOJ — Mike Saccocio (@MikeSaccocio) May 4, 2026

Will never forget John Sterling’s call of Aaron Judge’s record breaking homer. RIP to a legend 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fzRYIfATnL — DraftKings (@DraftKings) May 4, 2026

Remembering the time John Sterling got hit in the head with a foul ball and continued to call the game pic.twitter.com/hMQZ9veVoc — Yankees Treehouse (@YanksTreehouse) May 4, 2026

Sterling continued to broadcast until 2024, when he retired for most of the season in April, then returned to call games for the final week of the regular season and playoffs, stepping away from the microphone for good when the Yankees lost Game 5 of the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

BALLGAME OVER! AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES OVER! YANKEES WIN! THEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE YANKEES WIN!



The Yankees are going NUTS on the field! It's a group hug! pic.twitter.com/oPV6SGzAZm — John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) October 20, 2024

Ballgame over! Yankees win! Theeeeeeeeeeeeee Yankees Win! pic.twitter.com/HjymFJln6W — John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) October 30, 2024

There will never be another John Sterling. The man deserves all the praise he's gotten on Monday, and his impact on the sport, especially on the league's most successful and iconic franchise, will never be forgotten.