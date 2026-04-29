Yankees' Aaron Judge Chasing Hall of Famers on All-Time HR List

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is on a heater right now.

On Tuesday, Judge tied Chicago White Sox slugger Munetaka Murakami for the Major League Baseball lead in homers with 12.

Aaron Judge Is On A Heater

Apr 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after scoring during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It took Judge 30 games to hit his 12 homer of the season. That's certainly impressive. 12 homers in 30 games is a pace of 64.8 homers across 162 games played. Right now, Judge owns the record for homers in a full season in the American League with 62 back in 2022. It just goes to show how well he's playing right now, at least from a power perspective. Judge hit .331 last year but is hitting .262 right now after a multi-hit day on Tuesday.

With his homer on Tuesday, Judge moved past Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda on the all-time league home run list with 380 long balls. Judge should move past multiple other Hall of Famers in the coming weeks as well. Right now, Judge stands alone with the 75th most home runs in league history at 380. When he reaches 383 homers, he'll move past Hall of Famer Jim Rice. He'll also tie with fellow Hall of Famer Larry Walker when he reaches 383 homers. So, he'll move past Walker when he reaches 384 homers, which will be 16 on the season this year. If he hits five more homers this season and reaches 385 homers for his career, he'll move past Hall of Famer Harold Baines as well.

We're going to see a lot more history from Judge over the rest of the 2026 Major League Baseball season. Judge is crushing homers at a prolific rate. Although he only is at No. 75 right now on the all-time homer list, Judge already is widely viewed as one of the best sluggers in Major League Baseball history.

Right now, he has 12 homers on the season and is on pace for over 60 long balls. If he can hit 50 more homers this season, then all of a sudden he'll be knocking on the door of the top-50 list of home run hitters in big league history, Right now, Cal Ripken Jr. is at No. 51 with 431 homers in his career. That's a mark that Judge realistically could get close to by the end of the 2026 season. Judge is a superstar and fans around the league should be watching him each night.