Legendary Yankees Announcer John Sterling Dies at 87
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John Sterling, the longtime Yankees announcer who once called 5,060 straight games, has died, WFAN announced on Monday morning. He was 87.
Sterling began calling Yankees games in 1989 and was the voice of the team during its dominant run in the late 1990s when the team won four World Series titles in five years. He was also on the call in 2009 when they won the World Series.
“We are devastated to hear about the passing of John Sterling, a WFAN and Yankees radio icon whose voice was synonymous with an entire generation of Yankee fandom,” WFAN wrote on X. “Rest in peace, John.”
Sterling retired at the start of the 2024 season due to health issues.
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Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.Follow anezbitt