Legendary Yankees Announcer John Sterling Dies at 87

John Sterling, the longtime Yankees announcer who once called 5,060 straight games, has died, WFAN announced on Monday morning. He was 87.

Sterling began calling Yankees games in 1989 and was the voice of the team during its dominant run in the late 1990s when the team won four World Series titles in five years. He was also on the call in 2009 when they won the World Series.

“We are devastated to hear about the passing of John Sterling, a WFAN and Yankees radio icon whose voice was synonymous with an entire generation of Yankee fandom,” WFAN wrote on X. “Rest in peace, John.”

We are devastated to hear about the passing of John Sterling, a WFAN and Yankees radio icon whose voice was synonymous with an entire generation of Yankee fandom.



Rest in peace, John ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BF267gPGnJ — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) May 4, 2026

Sterling retired at the start of the 2024 season due to health issues.

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