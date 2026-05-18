Yankees About to Unleash Gerrit Cole on AL East Race

The New York Yankees arguably are the best team in the American League and yet they are going to get even better in the very near future.

The Tampa Bay Rays are in first place in the American League East right now at 30-15. The Rays are phenomenal, but the Yankees arguably have a higher ceiling. New York is 28-19 on the season so far, despite going 3-7 over its last 10 games. The Rays have the best record in the American League and the Yankees have the second-best record. Right now, the Toronto Blue Jays are in third place in the AL East at 21-25, the Baltimore Orioles are in fourth place in the division at 21-26, and the Boston Red Sox are in last place at 19-27.

Right now, the Yankees are in third place in baseball with a 3.10 ERA from the starting rotation. What makes this even more impressive is the fact that the Yankees have done this without 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole.

Cole hasn't pitched in a game in the majors since 2024. Cole underwent Tommy John surgery before the 2025 season. Cole has made six starts so far this season down in the minors and has a 4.66 ERA so far during his minor league rehab assignment.

On Monday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reported that the club is considering promoting Cole back up to the big leagues on Friday to make his season debut, rather than making another start down in the minors.

"The Yankees are discussing having Gerrit Cole return to the rotation instead of making his final Minor League start, but that hasn’t been set yet. 'We’re talking through everything,' Aaron Boone said," Hoch wrote.

AL East Impact Of Gerrit Cole's Potential Return

Gerrit Cole pitches for the Hudson Valley Renegades during their game versus the Winston-Salem Dash on May 5, 2026. | Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Yankees already are dangerous in the American League East. If Cole is able to return for the Yankees on Friday, or shortly afterward,

When Cole last pitched in the majors, he had a 3.41 ERA in 17 starts in 2024. The year before, he was the best pitcher in the American League and had a league-leading 2.63 ERA in 209 innings pitched while winning the Cy Young Award.

If Cole can come in and pitch at a No. 1 ace level, obviously that would be phenomenal for New York. New York doesn't even need him to pitch at that level to be more of a threat in the American League. Cam Schlittler is leading the league with a 1.35 ERA in 10 starts. Max Fried is on the Injured List right now, but he'll be back at some point. Carlos Rodón recently returned. Will Warren has a 3.42 ERA in nine starts. Ryan Weathers has a 3.00 ERA in eight starts. The Yankees are already loaded. If Cole could come in and even just be a middle-of-the-rotation arm, the Yankees are going to be even better.

New York arguably already is the top team in the American League and it's only going to get better.