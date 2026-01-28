Blockbuster 2-For-1 Mariners Trade Idea Brings All-Star SS to Seattle

The Seattle Mariners were one of the best teams in the league last year, but they fell short of the World Series title, and they need to revamp the roster to improve on the failed season.

The Mariners don't need to make any major changes or cut ties with any of their own, but they need to replace the loss of Jorge Polanco at second base. They also need to re-sign or replace Eugenio Suárez in free agency or on the trade block.

Fortunately for the Mariners, there are plenty of options to choose from. Free agent talent is slowly coming off the board. Retaining Suárez could make the most sense, but there are other big moves the Mariners could opt for instead.

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller put together a blockbuster trade package that would send prospects Cole Young and Ryan Sloan to the Washington Nationals in exchange for All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams.

Mariners could make a shocking move for CJ Abrams

Sep 24, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) fields a ball hit by Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr (13) (not shown) during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"If the M's feel set with Cole Young as a primary middle infielder for 2026 and beyond, fantastic. Feel free to ignore this proposal," Miller wrote. "But the M's plan at both 2B and 3B is questionable at best from afar, while SS J.P. Crawford is heading into his final year before free agency. Giving up Young and an intriguing-but-far-from-ready-for-the-bigs pitching prospect for an established bat might be worth their while."

Abrams is one of the better young shortstops in the game. He's incredibly talented, but it doesn't seem like he's reached his full potential at this point. Still, he's put up three consecutive seasons with at least 3.4 WAR on the year. That's enough promise and talent to make any franchise interested in trading for him.

Abrams would be able to play anywhere on the infield for the Mariners, though he's primarily been a shortstop with the Nationals. He's been healthy and available for Washington, with his best season coming last year when he posted a career high .748 OPS.

The Mariners should consider the idea. Adding him to their infield for the next few seasons would be a massive step in the right direction.

