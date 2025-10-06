Blockbuster Marlins Mock Trade Sends $56 Million Ace To Yankees
The Miami Marlins have been at the center of a lot of trade buzz over the last year or two. In that time, Miami has made a lot of big trades, but they've kept one of their most valuable assets: pitcher Sandy Alcántara.
But it seems like the Marlins are going to trade Alcántara in the offseason. He would be worth much more as a trade chip for Miami than as a pitcher, especially if the Marlins can net a star prospect or two in return.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently put together a blockbuster trade idea that would send Alcántara to the New York Yankees in exchange for Jasson Domínguez and pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange.
Yankees could land Sandy Alcántara from Marlins in big trade
"That Alcantara wasn't traded was one of the big surprises of the deadline, but the Yankees were reportedly one of the teams pushing for him at the end," Rymer wrote. "You could make the case now that they should move on from Alcantara. They are due to have a strong rotation in 2026, after all, with a healthy Gerrit Cole rejoining Max Fried, Carlos Rodón and breakout star Cam Schlittler.
"Or, the Yankees could choose the overkill way forward with their rotation. A trade for Alcantara would fit the bill, as he's a former Cy Young Award winner who finished 2025 on an upswing with a 2.68 ERA in his last eight starts. Would the Yankees be conceding defeat by trading Domínguez? Maybe, but they should be willing to question the disparity between his past hype and his present reality. If you're going to post a 101 OPS+, you can't be as bad defensively as he is."
If you're the Marlins, there's absolutely no way you could say no to a deal that sends Dominguez to the team. Adding such a talented outfielder, regardless of his defense, is huge for the future of the franchise.
It seems unlikely the Yankees would be willing to give him up, but with Alcántara shining down the stretch, the Bronx Bombers may try desperately to land the ace.
Miami would be much better going forward despite losing a former Cy Young winner. The Yankees would be able to slot Alcántara into their rotation and push for World Series titles in the future.
