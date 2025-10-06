Fastball

Mariners Mock Trade Replaces Josh Naylor With $24 Million All-Star

The Mariners could look to make a trade to replace Josh Naylor this offseason...

Sep 25, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12) jogs to the dugout after scoring a run against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
The Seattle Mariners have one of the best rosters in baseball, but this season is their best chance at a World Series in the foreseeable future.

Seattle has young talent, but it also has a few very important free agents this winter. Josh Naylor, Eugenio Suárez, and Jorge Polanco are all free agents this winter. Naylor could be brought back on a big contract, but it's no guarantee. Suárez and Polanco seem to be as good as gone.

Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently suggested a blockbuster trade idea that would send pitcher Emerson Hancock and infielder Tai Peete to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for All-Star infielder Yandy Diaz.

Mock trade sends Yandy Diaz to Mariners as Josh Naylor replacement

Sep 20, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz (2) hits an rbi single against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"The Mariners have had a good thing going with Josh Naylor at first base, Jorge Polanco at DH and Eugenio Suárez at third base, but all three are going to be free agents at the end of the season," Rymer wrote. "The Mariners at least want to keep Naylor, but that would involve playing in an area of the free-agent market where they are typically uncomfortable. It feels more likely they will pursue other options, including those on the trade market.

"To this end, Díaz would fit them perfectly. He'll only be owed a $12 million salary if the Rays pick up his 2026 option, which is more than fair for a .290 hitter who has shown 20-25-homer power in two of the last three seasons. In a way, Díaz is a right-handed Naylor without the 30 stolen bases. And in all likelihood, those 30 steals will prove to be a one-and-done thing for the latter."

In a perfect world, the Mariners would keep Naylor, but they need to plan for a life without him. Acquiring Diaz would solve this issue in the best way possible, adding a solid high-average hitter to the top or middle of Seattle's lineup.

Even if Seattle re-signs Naylor, it is still set to lose Suárez and Polanco in free agency. Diaz can play third base or slot in as a designated hitter in Seattle. There's also a chance the Mariners could use Diaz as a utilityman, playing him in all three spots.

Either way, adding the All-Star infielder would be a huge boost to the Mariners going forward.

