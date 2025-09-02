Blue Jays' $500 Million Blockbuster Called Toronto's 'Biggest Success'
The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the best teams in baseball, and there are a lot of success stories emerging from the team.
Bo Bichette has completely turned his career around after a horrendous down year last season. He's one of the best players in the American League this season, but he's not the top storyline in Toronto this year.
FanSided's Matthew Sookram recently discussed the Blue Jays' incredible season before highlighting the massive Guerrero extension as the team's biggest success story of the year.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s $500 million deal is a dream come true for Blue Jays
"For a team that missed the playoffs last season and came into the season with so many question marks, the Toronto Blue Jays have had no shortage of success stories in 2025," Sookram wrote. "Whether that’s prospect Addison Barger turning into a legit power hitting bat, or the combined efforts of 41-year-old Max Scherzer and 30-year-old Eric Lauer having their best seasons in ages (perhaps ever in the latter's case) to lock down the back end of a rotation that was springing leaks from Opening Day.
"They also have had huge bounce back seasons from impending free agent shortstop Bo Bichette (leading the league in hits) and 36-year-old George Springer, who is having his best season since signing with Toronto ahead of 2021. Don’t forget Alejandro Kirk, who is arguably the best catcher in the American League not named Cal Raleigh. But throughout all of that, the number one success story in Toronto in 2025 has to be the long-term signing of Vladimir Guerrero Jr."
There's no way that the Blue Jays' biggest success was anything else, even though they're playing very well right now.
Locking down a generational superstar for over a decade is a huge success. The Blue Jays won't have to worry about losing Guerrero until his career is practically over. And he's continued his dominance this season in Toronto.
There are plenty of teams that are worried about losing their stars in free agency. For the Blue Jays, they have their franchise cornerstone on the roster for the next 14 years, barring any unforeseen circumstances.
More MLB: Blue Jays Strike Gold; Star Reliever Emerging Before Our Eyes