Fastball

Blue Jays' $500 Million Blockbuster Called Toronto's 'Biggest Success'

Vladimir Guerrero's contract is massive...

Zach Pressnell

Aug 22, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) waives to fans between inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Aug 22, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) waives to fans between inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the best teams in baseball, and there are a lot of success stories emerging from the team.

Bo Bichette has completely turned his career around after a horrendous down year last season. He's one of the best players in the American League this season, but he's not the top storyline in Toronto this year.

FanSided's Matthew Sookram recently discussed the Blue Jays' incredible season before highlighting the massive Guerrero extension as the team's biggest success story of the year.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s $500 million deal is a dream come true for Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Vladimir Guerrero Jr
Aug 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first base Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) doubles in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"For a team that missed the playoffs last season and came into the season with so many question marks, the Toronto Blue Jays have had no shortage of success stories in 2025," Sookram wrote. "Whether that’s prospect Addison Barger turning into a legit power hitting bat, or the combined efforts of 41-year-old Max Scherzer and 30-year-old Eric Lauer having their best seasons in ages (perhaps ever in the latter's case) to lock down the back end of a rotation that was springing leaks from Opening Day.

"They also have had huge bounce back seasons from impending free agent shortstop Bo Bichette (leading the league in hits) and 36-year-old George Springer, who is having his best season since signing with Toronto ahead of 2021. Don’t forget Alejandro Kirk, who is arguably the best catcher in the American League not named Cal Raleigh. But throughout all of that, the number one success story in Toronto in 2025 has to be the long-term signing of Vladimir Guerrero Jr."

There's no way that the Blue Jays' biggest success was anything else, even though they're playing very well right now.

Locking down a generational superstar for over a decade is a huge success. The Blue Jays won't have to worry about losing Guerrero until his career is practically over. And he's continued his dominance this season in Toronto.

There are plenty of teams that are worried about losing their stars in free agency. For the Blue Jays, they have their franchise cornerstone on the roster for the next 14 years, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

More MLB: Blue Jays Strike Gold; Star Reliever Emerging Before Our Eyes

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “OnSI” network among others.

Home/News