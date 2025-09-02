Blue Jays Strike Gold; Star Reliever Emerging Before Our Eyes
The Toronto Blue Jays have a lot of talent on their roster, but they have one massive hole: their bullpen.
Closer Jeff Hoffman has struggled, and the bullpen hasn't been able to lock down games for the team this year. Despite these struggles, the Blue Jays have a few solid arms in their bullpen, including one young righty.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently listed Blue Jays reliever Braydon Fisher as the team's top rookie this season and shared some high praise for the potential star.
Blue Jays rookie hurler turning heads as potential shutdown reliever
"Few things excite a fanbase like a rookie taking the league by storm. Roman Anthony is a prime example—he's provided a huge spark to the Boston Red Sox during the second half of the season. Not every team has a high-profile newcomer, but all 30 clubs have at least one rookie making his mark at the big league level," Reuter wrote. "Ahead, we started by choosing each team's top rookie of the 2025 season, based solely on their performance this year and ignoring things like long-term upside and future projection.
"The Blue Jays acquired Fisher in the deal that sent Cavan Biggio to the Dodgers in 2024, and he has been a quality middle relief option in his first taste of the big leagues. The 25-year-old has limited opposing hitters to a .190 average while surrendering just seven extra-base hits with 159 batters faced."
Fisher has been one of the lone bright spots in the Toronto bullpen, but his production has been crucial for the Blue Jays. He might not project as a lockdown closer down the road, but he could continue to develop into a solid setup man in Toronto.
Fisher is likely going to be a crucial piece of the Blue Jays' World Series push. They're one of the best teams in baseball right now and will need their bullpen to step up down the stretch to hold this position.
In the offseason, Fisher could take another step forward and further solidify himself in Toronto.
