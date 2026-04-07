Blue Jays Ace Kevin Gausman Makes 126-Year MLB History

The Toronto Blue Jays have gotten a red-hot start to the 2026 season from two-time All-Star Kevin Gausman.

Gausman hasn't just been good in comparison to his peers around the league this season, but he has been historically good. In fact, MLB's Sarah Langs shared on X on Tuesday that Gausman is the first hurler since at least 1900 to look at least 10 strikeouts without a walk in at least two straight games to kick off a season.

"Kevin Gausman is the first pitcher since at least 1900 with 10+ strikeouts and no walks in each of his first two outings of a season," Langs wrote. "Only pitchers in span with 3 straight at any point: 2021 Gerrit Cole, 2016 Clayton Kershaw, 2015 Kershaw, [and] 2015 Chris Archer."

Kevin Gausman is the first pitcher since at least 1900 with 10+ strikeouts and no walks in each of his first two outings of a season



Only pitchers in span with 3 straight at any point:



2021 Gerrit Cole

2016 Clayton Kershaw

2015 Kershaw

2015 Chris Archer — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 7, 2026

Kevin Gausman's Historic Start to the 2026 Season

Mar 27, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) walks towards the dugout against the Athletics during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Gausman has made two starts so far this season for the Blue Jays and has been electric. Gausman has 21 strikeouts and zero walks on the season in 12 innings of work. On top of that, Gausman has allowed just one earned run in the 12 innings of work, good for a 0.75 ERA. In 2025, Gausman finished the season with 3.8 wins above replacement. He's made just two starts and he's already at 0.7.

Gausman will have a chance to extend his historic start to the season on Tuesday. He will get the ball as Toronto faces off against the Los Angeles Dodgers. If the veteran righty can reach 10-plus strikeouts without a walk again on Tuesday, it will extend his already impressive streak.

The Blue Jays have been among the teams in Major League Baseball dealing with the most injuries. The rotation is especially thin with Cody Ponce being the latest to be bitten by the injury bug. The club's rotation isn't anywhere near full strength and the club needs every bit of Gausman's historic start to the season.

We've seen a lot of history already this season across Major League Baseball. When you have access to statistics like people do today, this is going to happen. Rather than just talking about homers and strikeouts, we can dig deeper and just how impactful a guy is beyond just the baseline stats. Gausman's performance this season fits this well. He has been nearly perfect for Toronto. Not only has he allowed just one run, but he has some of the best command of any pitcher in baseball. No walks in 12 innings of work is impressive. Gausman is pounding the zone right now and there could be even more history coming on Tuesday with another big outing.