Tracking Every MLB All-Star Game Roster Replacement

The initial MLB All-Star Game rosters were announced on the Fourth of July, but, given the nature of the long season and the routines of pitching schedules, both injury and logistics have begun to impact both teams. Some big names, such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is dealing with a lingering back injury, and Paul Skenes, who is lined up to pitch Sunday (just two days before the All-Star Game), have been replaced on the roster.

But with a few replacements already announced and more potentially to come, it can be difficult to stay on top of the movement on the rosters for the American and National League. We’re keeping track of the replacements below.

Every MLB All-Star Game roster replacement

1B Willson Contreras, Red Sox

Replaced: 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

Guerrero was elected a starter but won't be able to play in the All-Star Game due to his back. He was replaced in the starting lineup by the Athletics' Nick Kurtz while his spot on the roster was taken by Contreras, who at 34 years old is in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career, having already belted 20 home runs while slashing .287/.381/.545. Contreras is also ticketed to participate in the Home Run Derby.

SP Braxton Ashcraft, Pirates

Replaced: SP Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers

In the ultimate bummer for baseball fans, Misiorowski and his blazing fastball will not be taking part in the All-Star Game, as the Brewers flamethrower is currently lined up to pitch Sunday, two days before the All-Star Game. On the bright side, Misiorowski's replacement is Pirates righthander Braxton Ashcraft, who has been one of the more underrated starting pitchers in the game this year. He ranks sixth in the NL in WAR, and top-15 in ERA and strikeout rate.

SP Jesús Luzardo, Phillies

Replaced: SP Max Meyer, Marlins

Meyer, in the midst of a breakout season, unfortunately won't get his first taste of pitching in the All-Star Game, as his final start of the first half is on Sunday. Taking Meyer's place is another first-time All-Star in Phillies lefty Jesús Luzardo, who is 7–4 with a 3.75 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched.

RP Riley O'Brien, Cardinals

Replaced: SP, Paul Skenes, Pirates

Skenes is lined up to face Misiorowski in the Pirates' final game of the first half, so he too is among the players being replaced on the roster. Taking his place is one of the better relief pitchers in the NL in Cardinals closer Riley O'Brien, who’s tied for second in the senior circuit in saves (22) and ranks sixth among NL relievers in groundball rate (54.2%).

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