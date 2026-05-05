3 Early-Season AL Cy Young Candidates Following Tarik Skubal's Injury

The Detroit Tigers suffered a massive blow on Monday when it was announced that left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal will undergo elbow surgery and is expected to be sidelined for a couple of months. For the rest of the hurlers in the American League, though, this seemingly opens the door for a new name to capture the 2026 AL Cy Young Award.

With Skubal set to miss a decent chunk of the season, he most likely won't end up winning his third-straight Cy Young Award. In fact, even the past few AL Cy Young winners before Skubal—Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander, Robbie Ray, Shane Bieber, and Blake Snell—are either also dealing with their own injuries this year or no longer pitch in the American League.

A lot can change over the course of the season. But, for now, here are some of the pitchers who are standing out as AL Cy Young hopefuls so far in 2026.

Cam Schlittler

Apr 17, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees' starting pitching staff has looked incredibly strong to begin the season. Left-hander Max Fried and hard-throwing righty Cam Schlittler have become a formidable duo at the top of a rotation that's still expected to get back Cole and Carlos Rodón.

Fried could very easily be on this list too, producing a 2.39 ERA in his first eight starts of 2026. But Schlittler leads the AL right now with a 1.52 ERA through eight starts. He's also third in the AL for strikeouts with 53 in 47 1/3 innings pitched.

José Soriano

May 4, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher José Soriano (59) delivers to the plate in the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Angels right-hander José Soriano has been one of the most surprising stories from the first few weeks of the season. Last year, he had a 4.26 ERA in 31 starts for the Angels, striking out 152 batters in 169 innings. But in 2026, Soriano has produced a 1.74 ERA through his first eight starts of the season, while also racking up 54 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

The 27-year-old has given up nine earned runs so far this year, but eight of those were allowed in his last two starts. Regardless, Soriano deserves recognition for his incredible start to the season.

Dylan Cease

Apr 20, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Dylan Cease (84) delivers during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

While Soriano and Schlittler are second and third in the AL for strikeouts, Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Dylan Cease is at the top of that list with 56. In his first year with Toronto, the 30-year-old has a 3.05 ERA through seven starts. His 56 strikeouts have also come in just 38 1/3 innings pitched, while the other pitchers who have over 50 strikeouts so far in 2026 have thrown at least 43 innings.

If Cease can continue to punch out hitters at an impressive rate, he should remain a top candidate for the 2026 AL Cy Young Award.