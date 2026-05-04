3 Sandy Alcántara Landing Spots as Trade Buzz Begins Heating Up

The Miami Marlins have been in a rebuild for the last few years, and it's trending in the right direction. They traded Edward Cabrera to the Chicago Cubs over the offseason, but Miami has still trended in the right direction.

The Marlins might be trending in the right direction, but they could look to trade Sandy Alcántara before the trade deadline this season, and right now might be the perfect time to pull the trigger on a deal.

This season, Alcántara has made seven starts and covered 47 1/3 innings. In an era in which pitchers rarely toss more than six innings in a start, Alcántara is averaging close to seven innings per start. He holds a 3.04 ERA with a 1.16 WHIP. He's under team control through next season, as he has a $21 million club option on his deal.

As a result, the Marlins should be able to land a haul in exchange for him. Who could look to swing a trade for Alcántara this season?

San Diego Padres

Apr 18, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres make perfect sense as a landing spot for Alcántara. They have a few solid starting pitchers, led by Michael King and Randy Vasquez, but that's about it.

Walker Buehler isn't a pitcher who can be relied on throughout the season. He's struggled this year, like he did last season. German Marquez and Nick Pivetta are both injured, while knuckleballer Matt Waldron has been very bad this season.

The Padres need to add another pitcher. Going after a star like Alcántara would be worth the prospect capital.

Detroit Tigers

Apr 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Detroit Tigers need to go all-in with Tarik Skubal on the roster. Adding another ace like Alcántara would be the perfect move for them to make.

Casey Mize is hurt, and Jack Flaherty has struggled. Adding Alcántara alongside Skubal and Framber Valdez would be the perfect move for the Tigers. Plus, if Skubal leaves the Tigers in free agency this offseason, Alcántara would be a solid replacement for the two-time reigning Cy Young winner.

Toronto Blue Jays

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A detailed view of a Toronto Blue Jays hat in the sixth inning for game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Toronto Blue Jays are another team desperate for another arm to stay competitive in the American League East.

Kevin Gausman, Dylan Cease, and Trey Yesavage have been good for Toronto, but that's been it. The Blue Jays need another star pitcher on their roster, and a big trade for Alcántara would be the perfect move. This is the kind of trade that would help the Blue Jays push for a World Series this season.