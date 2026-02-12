Blue Jays Lose Chris Bassitt to Orioles As AL East Intrigue Heats Up

Not only is everyone in the American League East seemingly going to be good this year, but there are an awful lot of players switching teams within the division.

On Wednesday night, starting pitcher Chris Bassitt became the latest to join that trend, as the three-year member of the Toronto Blue Jays rotation agreed to sign with the team in the AL East that needed his help the most.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Bassitt and the Baltimore Orioles agreed to a one-year, $18.5 million contract for the upcoming season. It's a move that fills out the Baltimore rotation, and it's one that will put the Blue Jays under the microscope for not making much of an effort to re-sign the 36-year-old.

What Bassitt brings to AL East race

Oct 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) pitches during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game four of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Bassitt turns 37 at the end of next week, and he's probably not going to compete for many more All-Star selections. But his durability is unquestioned at this point, and he'll keep his team in the game on more nights than he won't.

Those qualities were exactly what the Orioles needed in their final starter. Yes, someone who could do all of the above and post a low three ERA would have been ideal, but Bassitt, if he replicates his 3.96 ERA and 2.1 bWAR from this past season, should help keep Baltimore right in the thick of the playoff hunt.

This offseason, we've also seen Shane Baz traded from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Orioles, former Oriole Cedric Mullins sign with the Rays, ex-Boston Red Sox lefty Steven Matz head to the Rays, and former Blue Jays and New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa sign with Boston.

The Blue Jays seemingly chose early in the offseason not to heavily pursue Bassitt. Instead, they signed Dylan Cease for $210 million, re-upped with Shane Bieber, and bought in on Korean Baseball Organization Most Valuable Player Cody Ponce.

Were those the right decisions? Bassitt will face Toronto up to four times this year to test them.

